AS CHRISTMAS 2020 closes off a year that has been extremely challenging for families in communities across Pembrokeshire, Mid and West Wales MS Eluned Morgan, is urging people to support her Foodbank Fortnight campaign.

The fortnight starts today, December 4, and runs until December 18.

Foodbanks across the county are under widespread and growing pressure as they cope with an increase in use amid the pandemic.

Eluned Morgan, who represents Mid & West Wales, has worked with foodbanks over several years, and, although she wishes they weren't necessary, her message is that they must be supported now more than ever.

She is asking people to take part in her pre-Christmas Foodbank Fortnight to ensure that shelves are stocked over the Christmas period and importantly, into the new year too.

Over the fortnight, the work of Pembrokeshire foodbanks will be featured in a series of video diaries to be broadcast on Eluned's social media channels to raise awareness of the need locally.

"The economic fallout of the crisis has seen record numbers of first time users, who have never previously needed food aid, being referred for additional help," said Eluned.

"I have visited a number of foodbanks across mid and west Wales in recent weeks and spoken to volunteers and those who have been referred, to understand how and where the need is greatest this year.

"The pandemic has stretched our support services to the max, as donations fall, and need continues to rise. I am asking everyone, if they can afford it, to put a little extra in their shopping over the next two weeks to help local families put a meal on the table.

"A small donation can make such a big difference to people who are under great financial strain in these extremely uncertain times."

The following items make up a typical food parcel, which means that they are the best items to donate: cereal, soup, pasta, rice, tinned tomatoes / pasta sauce, lentils, beans and pulses, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tea/coffee, tinned fruit, biscuits, UHT milk and fruit juice.

Foodbanks are also encouraging the donation of Christmas themed items as a festive addition to the packages given to those who need it.

"By giving a little – you'll be helping a lot," said Eluned. "Please get involved in the campaign in any way you can and help raise awareness of this terrible issue, which sadly affects so many in our society."

Food donations would be greatly appreciated at food banks across the county you can also make a donation at your local supermarket.