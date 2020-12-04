PEMBROKESHIRE residents with an interest in volunteering are being asked to adopt a local train station.

Transport for Wales' (TfW) Adopt a Station scheme was launched in April 2004. Station adoption is a network-wide scheme involving people who support TFW in keeping stations in good condition.

Volunteering opportunities currently exist at Pembroke Dock, Pembroke, Manorbier, Clarbeston Road, Clunderwen and Fishguard & Goodwick.

Cleaning and maintenance tasks are undertaken on a weekly basis by TfW's own maintenance teams, while volunteers are asked to provide feedback twice a month on any issue that may affect their station; for example faulty lighting, litter or damage to a shelter.

Where possible, volunteers can also form groups to help maintain station gardens and floral displays funded by TfW. Many stations gardens have been recognised over the years at regional and national awards.

"The scheme is a great opportunity for people who are keen to make a difference in their community, meet people and learn new skills," said Geraint Morgan, TfW's community rail manager.

"Stations are often gateways to villages or towns and first impressions count. The support provided by local residents ensures that any issues can be promptly addressed while floral displays and gardens help create a welcoming environment for all."

Jennifer Barfoot, community rail officer for the South West Wales Community Rail Partnership, added; "South West Wales Connected is delighted to be involved with the adopt a station scheme, station adopters are an invaluable resource in helping to keep our stations looking their best.

"This is an ideal opportunity for a group to get involved in their local community. If you'd like to show some love and attention to your local station, we would love to hear from you!"

To find out more about how to join the scheme, please contact Transport for Wales' Customer Relations team on 03333 211 202 or email community@tfw.wales.