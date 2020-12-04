A WINTER wellness flyer will be landing on Pembrokeshire doorsteps shortly with tips to keep you and your family well over the winter months.

The flyer details nine subjects and signposts to advice and support, including tips on getting and keeping active.

Other subjects include looking after mental and physical health, keeping warm and planning ahead in case you have to stay at home for a period of time.

The bi-lingual flyer also provides information on how to get online and stay connected.

Contact details for the Community Hub, which has been helping those who need assistance throughout the pandemic, are also included.

The Community Hub can help with shopping, collecting medication, other assistance or simply providing friendly advice.

There is a lot of support for people across Pembrokeshire who are finding life during the pandemic more difficult than normal, whether that’s for financial reasons or because they feel more isolated or lonely than normal.

Tessa Hodgson, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Services, said: “Winter can be a difficult period for some people, especially when the weather worsens.

“It goes without saying that the coronavirus situation makes this winter even more challenging so we hope this flyer will prove beneficial.

“It has lots of practical tips and ideas to help make winter a little more bearable and important contact details for anyone who make need a little more support or assistance. Please don’t be afraid to get in touch.

“Please keep the information in a safe place so you can refer to it in the future.”

Further information on winter wellness can be found at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/well-being

More details on the work of the Community Hub can be found here:

https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/communityhub

The Community Hub can also be contacted on 01437 776301 or communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk