A NEW campaign is urging people who may have got into debt as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic to get in touch.

The ‘Don’t wait for Debt Help’ campaign has been set up by Christians Against Poverty (CAP)

The national debt counselling charity has said it is concerned that some people may not know where to turn for free help.

In a time when young people are also being hit particularly hard in terms of employment, CAP’s data suggests they are the least likely to seek support. The recent study; Is Anyone Listening? revealed just 7% of new CAP clients were aged 18-25 years old.

In Wales the report showed the average client household owed over £17,000 at the peak of their debts. On average it would take people 29 years to repay what they owed. CAP helps people to break free from debt.

CAP client Steven was recently made redundant from his retail job due to the pandemic and then his debts began to spiral out of control: “It made me feel really low and added a lot of pressure on my shoulders. It was a really dark time. I felt like giving up.”

Steven called CAP before things got any worse: “Making the first call was the hardest thing I’ve had to do this year but once I started talking to CAP I realised they were a friendly bunch of people who genuinely cared about me.

“Now CAP’s involved I can concentrate on rebuilding my life and getting a new job. I feel hopeful again and I feel like I can breathe.”

He now wants to encourage others in his situation to call CAP for support: “Right now, many people who have worked hard are losing their jobs through no fault of their own. I urge them to ring CAP, get help and rebuild their lives.”

Since the pandemic hit, the CAP Debt Help service has adapted to follow social distancing guidelines to stay safe whilst still offering its award-winning debt help, along with unique support, across the Wales area.

If you are struggling with debt and need help, contact CAP on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org.