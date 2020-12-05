AN AMBLESTON pensioner must pay £162 after pleading guilty to skipping a red light and not displaying a registration plate.
The case of David Anthony Thomas, 75, was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 2.
Thomas had already been convicted and sentenced in his absence on October 16.
However, under section 142 of the Magistrates court Act 1980, magistrates reopened the case, set aside the previous conviction and removed restrictions previously imposed on his licence.
On December 2, he pleaded guilty by post to two traffic offences while driving his Daihatsu Fourtrak Independent on the A40 at Pont Lesneven, Carmarthen on April 7 this year.
Thomas admitted failing to comply with a traffic sign, namely a red light traffic signal. He also admitted driving without a rear registration plate.
Thomas was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £90 costs for the red light offence. Magistrates did not impose a separate sentence for the number plate offence and took Thomas' guilty plea into account while imposing their sentence.