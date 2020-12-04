PLANS are in place to get more people in Wales to use electric cars.

The Welsh Government is proposing an investment of £30m over the next five years which will help build new electric vehicle charging points.

It is hoped that by 2025, electric car and van users will be confident that they can access a charging point when they need it.

Currently just 0.17% of vehicles used in Wales are electric. Increasing the number of electric cars is part of efforts to achieve a major reduction in carbon emissions.

The UK Government recently announced of the end of the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030.

A consultation on the strategy has been launched, as part of the Welsh Government’s ongoing efforts to support the transition to low emission vehicles.

Discussion with consumers identified a number of issues which reduced confidence in using electric vehicles. To address this the Welsh Government has listed desired outcomes to increase confidence, including:

• Payment to be possible by contactless payment and an associated app based system, with simple and accessible pricing information

• Consistent information about charging on main roads

• Reliable and available infrastructure

• 24/7 customer care to support drivers

• Safe, well-lit environments for charging facilities

Other steps to improve access to charging points include better provision at homes and offices, on-street fast charging being encouraged throughout Wales, and a rapid charging network being provided on main roads. Over the next decade the Strategy identifies the need for between 30,000 and 50,000 fast chargers and 2,000 to 3,500 rapid/ultra-rapid chargers.

Ken Skates, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, commented: “We are at the early stages of a transport revolution that will see the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars and vans. To tackle the climate emergency our transport system must become cleaner and greener.

“Electric vehicles is an emerging market but one that that will be integral to how we travel in the coming years. Improvements cannot be driven by government alone, and this strategy will support the public, private and third sector to work together in giving people confidence in using electric vehicles.”