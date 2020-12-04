THE ‘vital work’ of Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre has been highlighted by a new study.

The research was commissioned by leading community development charity, Building Communities Trust (BCT), and its partners.

Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre has been recognised as providing vital services to the community, and has been shown as an example of good practice that other groups elsewhere in Wales could emulate.

The study maps out the largely unrecognised work of community groups like Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre across the whole of Wales.

Peter Llewellyn, Trustee of Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre says: “We’re delighted to be recognised in this research. We work hard to deliver our numerous activities and it’s important that each area in Wales has the opportunity to come together if they so wish and have more say in how their community is run.”

BCT is calling on Welsh Government to recognise and nurture the largely unpaid work of over 400 community groups, and to include it as a vital component in its future plans for Wales.

Described by local volunteer trustees as the ‘Hub of Hubberston’, the community centre has become a focal point for the wellbeing of its local community, since it came under community ownership in July 2018.

It welcomes over 300 adults and children each week, the centre works with around 20 local groups and hosts numerous activities across all ages and abilities, from a popular Flying Start local playgroup to a luncheon club for over-60s.

Chris Johnes, Chief Executive of BCT, says: “The work of groups like, Hubberston and Hakin Community Centreshould not be under-estimated. On the strength of their exemplary work, we are calling on Welsh Government and Local Government to relax their paternalistic instincts, and put faith in local people to know – and do – what is in the best interests of their communities.

“Welsh Government needs to take seriously the role of community groups, like Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre, in propping up the country’s services, particularly those who have stepped in to take over publicly owned buildings and schemes.

“Many have been built from the ground up, and are now extraordinarily successful social businesses. Welsh Government needs to nurture community groups like Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre and inspire others elsewhere in Wales to follow suit.

“That’s why we’re calling on the next Welsh Government to put in place a minister for Communities that will prioritise this work, and stop the barriers that are seeing communities fall foul of a postcode lottery in Wales, where the process of a community asset transfer is largely dependent on the internal workings of a local authority.”