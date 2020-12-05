IN the article headed, ‘MP vows to put his energy behind bill for community,’ Western Telegraph, November 25, I wonder if the Preseli MP Stephen Crabb will be good enough to kindly explain to readers how local wind farms will actually feed the generated power to customers?
He said the Local Electricity Bill will empower and enable new community energy companies to sell energy that they generate directly to local people which will help strengthen local economies.
To sell this energy directly to customers will it necessitate separate cabling to customers premises, or will the wind generated electricity be fed into the local electricity network.
If it is fed to the local network then how will the customer identify which power source (mains or wind farm) to use? It is rather confusing and I am sure readers will welcome further clarification.
DAVE HASKELL, Brithdir