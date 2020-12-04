MILFORD Haven School pupils have been out buying gifts for young people in the community who have been referred to PATCH for their toy appeal this year.

The School’s ‘Tags on the Tree’ initiative saw pupils take a tag, with a child’s name on, before going out to buy a present and wrap it up.

Pupils then placed their gifts back under the tree at the school ready to be given out in time for Christmas.

All the children have been affected by deprivation in some way and so far over 60 presents have been placed under the tree.

Many of the school’s departments have also decided to forgo the traditional Secret Santa this year and have instead donated gifts to PATCH via 'Tags on the Tree'.

A spokesperson for the School said: “This year has been very humbling for many of us and we are possibly more aware now than ever of the great need within our school community.

“This is just one of many school projects that are in the pipeline to inject as much support as we can into our community over the coming months, with Christmas in particular set to be a challenge for many so every little bit of help will no doubt go a long way.

“Special thanks to Mrs Wilcox and Ms Morris, they were both very eager to do something extra this year to give back to our own community and so we have combined their ideas to make the 'Tags on the Tree' project. Our amazing staff team, and indeed the whole community of Milford Haven, is well known for its generosity so a huge and heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported this project.

“Over 60 gifts have been collected by staff here at Milford Haven School, evidence that together we can make a real difference to local families and the Christmas they experience this year.”