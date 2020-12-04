A KIND-hearted Saundersfoot grandmother has raised £1,140 for charities, including the Wales Air Ambulance, by making over 550 face protectors and masks.

Throughout lockdown, Diane Jones has been making face protectors, which she kindly donated to care homes, district nurses, and vulnerable and elderly residents in Pembrokeshire.

Diane then turned her hand to making three-layer, washable face masks for the public in aid of a variety of charities including – Wales Air Ambulance, RNLI, Anthony Nolan Trust and Cardiff’s City Hospice.

Diane has donated £500 to the Wales Air Ambulance and hopes to raise funds for as many charities locally that need her help.

Reflecting on the importance of making the PPE items, Diane, who is currently making Christmas-themed masks, said: “In the beginning, it was so sad. I had people asking me to make face protectors for their family members that were working in care homes, who didn’t have any PPE. I was originally giving them away. Then I had lovely fabric given to me by a lady who makes cushions and I hoped to raise £200 for charity.

“The lady keeps bringing me fabric and I can’t wait to make them. It gives me something to do and it’s not boring at all. Although sometimes it seems there aren’t enough hours in the day. As long as we keep getting the fabric, I shall go on and give to other charities because all charities are struggling at the moment.”

Her daughter Toni Evans is delighted by what her mum has achieved. She said: “I’m so proud. She’s always doing things for other people. She is a real unsung hero in these strange times.

Diane is delighted with the support she has received to make the items for charity. She would like to thank Diane Rogers who has donated lots of fabric, Ocean Hair and Little & Large Lite Bites.

The face masks are priced at £4 and the face visors are £3.

Due to the government’s hygiene regulations, the masks are available from Ocean Hair hairdressers in Brewery Terrace, Saundersfoot.

Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance’s South Wales Fundraising Manager, said: “Thank you so much to Diane for raising valuable funds, not just for the Wales Air Ambulance but for other charities. During the pandemic, many charities like ours have seen a significant decrease in donations. Support from people like Diane helps keep our helicopters flying and allows us to continue our lifesaving work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”