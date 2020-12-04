A MILFORD Haven woman has been fined after she was caught speeding in Carmarthen.
Hazel Betsworth, aged 34, of Belfrey Close in Hubberston, was not present when her case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 1.
The case was proven under the single justice procedure and Betsworth has been ordered to pay a £440 fine for the offence.
On June 23, 2020, she was caught driving her Land Rover on the A40 near the junction to Llanllwch at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 50 miles per hour.
The speed recorded by means of a Manned Camera Device was 62 miles per hour.
Betsworth was also ordered to pay a £44 victim surcharge and £90 in court costs.
