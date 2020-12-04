A MILFORD Haven man, who failed to provide information as to who drove a car above the speed limit, has been fined.
Ralph Cullen, aged 48, of Charles Street, was not present when his case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 1.
The case was proven in his absence under the single justice procedure.
Cullen had faced two charges of speeding and failing to provide information as to who drove the vehicle.
Magistrates withdrew the first charge against him.
The speeding offence occurred on June 23, 2020, and on July 28, he was asked to give information about the driver, but failed.
He has been fined £660 as a result and will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £90.
