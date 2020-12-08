A MONKTON man, who failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required by police, is more than £800 out of pocket.
Llanelli magistrates, meeting on December 2, heard how Peter Thompson, of Ramsden Court had, on July 13 at Pontypridd, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford S-Max car.
Thompson, aged 37, was not in attendance, and the case was proved under the Single Justice Procedure.
His licence was endorsed with six penalty points and he was fined £660, with costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.
Thompson had also faced a charge of, on June 7, exceeding the 30mph limit at The Green / Bush Hill, Pembroke, with a speed of 37mph.
That charge was withdrawn.