A PEMBROKE man, found guilty of drink-driving, has been banned from the road for three years.
Appearing at Haverfordwest magistrates on November 30, Patrick McDonagh, of Green Meadow Avenue, had previously denied driving a Ford Transit Connect at Clare Walk, Pembroke, on June 28, while over the legal limit.
A reading of 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35, was recorded.
McDonagh, aged 23, was found guilty on November 30.
In addition to the three-year ban, McDonagh was ordered to pay costs of £620, and was fined £120, with a victim surcharge of £34.