A PEMBROKE Dock man who breached regulations during the first lockdown period by travelling to Whitland without a valid reason is £811 out of pocket.
Llanelli magistrates heard, on December 2, that Thomas Price of Waterloo Caravan Park had travelled to Whitland on May 9 without a valid reason, contrary to regulations 8(1) and 12(1)(b) & (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
The case against Price, who was not present at the court, was proved under Single Justice Procedure.
He was fined £660, with costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.