A MAN travelled more than 230 miles for a day at the beach in Pembrokeshire during the first lockdown period, a court heard.
Llanelli magistrates, meeting on December 2, heard how Rayan Yousus Syed, of Redmead Road, Hayes has, on May 17, during the emergency period, left his home address in Middlesex and travelled to Stackpole to spend the day on the beach, contrary to regulations 8(1) and 12(1)(b) & (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
Syed, aged 25, was not present at the court, but had previously pleaded guilty.
He was fined £440, with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £44.