A VOLUNTEER has been recognised for his long service.
Sub Lieutenant (SCC) Christopher Harvey-Jones RNR of the Milford Haven Sea Cadets has been recognised this week, in a low-key presentation of his Cadet Forces Medal.
Uniformed Adult Volunteers, within the Cadet Forces Medal, are recognised for their service with a medal after 12 years and then every 6 years a clasp may be awarded.
In this case, Chris has served both as an Air Cadet Officer and as a Sea Cadet Officer to meet this requirement.
The presentation was conducted by the District Officer, Lieutenant Commander (SCC) Sue Gittins RNR in front of a small group of cadets and adults.
Lieutenant (SCC) William Elliott RNR, the Commanding Officer said: “We are always very proud to celebrate any adult achievement, but this particular achievement echoes the commitment that many give. Sub Lieutenant Harvey-Jones has brought a lot to the Sea Cadets and specifically Milford Haven Unit. From all the Unit, very many congratulations on your Cadet Forces Medal.”
If you are interested in joining Sea Cadets or Royal Marines Cadets, email recruitment@milfordhavenscc.org.uk for more information.