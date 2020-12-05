MILFORD Waterfront is lighting up for Christmas with businesses, residents, and Milford Marina berth holders all joining in the festive fun.

Milford Waterfront has added to its Christmas festive décor this year with brand new festoon lights, and an extra special Christmas tree display above the Milford Marina office entrance.

Berth holders are also lighting up the area with the boat dressing competition at Milford Marina, which has become an annual tradition.

Visit Milford Haven are organising this year’s Milford Haven business window dressing competition and are encouraging businesses from all corners of the town to get involved. Businesses at Milford Waterfront have put a lot of effort into this year’s window displays, meaning the Waterfront will be shining bright throughout December.

There will also be a Milford Waterfront balcony dressing competition this year, with residents taking part by decorating their balconies with festive lights. A prize for the winner has been donated by Milford Waterfront.

Councillor Terry Davies, Mayor of Milford Haven, is guest judge for the Milford Marina annual boat dressing competition, the Milford Haven Christmas business window dressing competition, and the Milford Waterfront Christmas balcony dressing competition. All winners will be chosen and announced on December 18.

Lucy Wonnacott, Marketing Manager at the Port of Milford Haven said: “We’re so lucky in Milford Haven. The community’s Christmas spirit is strong, and there is so much going on to light up our town and bring smiles to everyone’s faces.

“I can’t wait to be able to go for a walk and admire all the festive decorations. If you are out and about admiring the lights too, don’t forget to use the hashtag #visitmilfordhaven.”