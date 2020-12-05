A WOMAN, from Freystrop and District Women’s Institute, has won an award for her car sticker design for a national campaign.
The ‘Not in My Name’ campaign, set up by the National Federation of WI’s, aims to raise awareness that violence against women should not be accepted.
TO mark this year’s campaign, the National Federation Of Wis in Wales organised a competition for WI members from across the country to design a car sticker communicating the importance of this event.
Pembrokeshire Federation Of WIs had two of its members in the top three.
In first place was Jennifer Poole of Freystrop WI (www.facebook.com.Freystrop&DistrictWI) and third place was Kate Kelly of Croesgoch WI (www.facebook.com/CroesgochWI).