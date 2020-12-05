TRIBUTES are being paid to a Pembrokeshire sporting 'legend' and former pub landlord Maurice Cole.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Maurice Cole, a true Cresselly Cricket Club great, has sadly passed away after a short battle with illness," the club said in a Facebook post yesterday, Friday December 4.
"A legend throughout Pembrokeshire and beyond, Maurice was, and always has been the main man at Cresselly Cricket Club.
"One of the very best wicketkeepers to grace our game, he was also one of the most successful captains in the club’s history.
"Off the field, many will remember Maurice fondly as the landlord along with his wife Janet, ‘down the Quay’ at The Cresselly Arms, where the winners of the Harrison-Allen Final would famously frequent after lifting the bowl.
"Maurice was a great supporter of the game throughout the county and was extremely generous in his support of local charities.
"He will be sorely missed by everyone.
"We would like to send our sincere condolences to Janet, Andrew and Jenny, as well as all the family. We are thinking of you all at this extremely sad time.
"Rest In Peace Maurice." 🕊