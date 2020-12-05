The leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor David Simpson, has said there is light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel with news of the vaccine progressing.

"This will be the tenth month of me issuing my updates to you all," he said in his weekly update.

"I personally find it hard to comprehend how this virus has ruled our lives for the last 10 months. However, this week we have received good news that the vaccine is progressing – a light at the end of the tunnel.

"There will be more news on the vaccine programme locally to come over the next few days and weeks.

He said that he was aware that the new regulations that came into place at 6pm yesterday evening would impact on many, particularly the 'hardworking and important hospitality industry' in the county.

Information on the new regulations is available through the link: gov.wales/coronavirus-regulations-4-december-frequently-asked-questions#section-57014.

The leader acknowledged that people in Pembrokeshire will be feeling excited but also uneasy as we head into the Christmas period, which is normally a time to rejoice and meet up with family.

"We all know that this year will be different and there are new rules to follow," he said.

"Between of December 23 and 27 you can form an exclusive 'Christmas bubble' composed of no more than three households.

"Please remember you can only be in one Christmas bubble and you cannot change your Christmas bubble.

"You can travel anywhere in the UK for the purpose of meeting your Christmas bubble and returning home during that time period."

There is more information on the Christmas bubble system on gov.wales/making-christmas-bubble-friends-and-family.

"The rules have been put in place to try to keep a lid on the virus at the time of the year when people get together the most," said Cllr Simpson. "Please follow the rules for everyone's benefit."

The leader asked that students studying away from home who are thinking about coming home for Christmas follow the specific guidance put in place for students returning home to stop the spread of the virus.

"The main message is not to travel if you have coronavirus symptoms, have received a positive test or been asked to self-isolate by a contact tracer," he said.

"If your place of study is offering rapid tests I would urge you to take up that offer to ensure you are not bringing the virus home to family.

More information for students on travelling home for Christmas is available on gov.wales/going-home-safely-end-term-guide-students-html

"Finally I would urge everyone to go back to basics to keep this virus from spreading further before Christmas," said Cllr Simpson.

"Unfortunately the number of Covid case in Pembrokeshire has risen over the past few weeks, so we all need to keep working together, keep doing the right things.

"I know we could all repeat the message off by heart by now, but it remains just as important as ever.

"Washing hands regularly, staying 2m from anyone outside of your extended household and wearing a face covering where required does make a difference.

"Thank you for all your efforts so far. Keep safe."