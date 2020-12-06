Pembrokeshire politicians are asking whether coronavirus vaccination centres will be opened up in Pembrokeshire, saying that vulnerable people in the county are concerned about having to travel to Ceredigion or Carmarthenshire to be vaccinated.

Hywel Dda Health Board announced this week that it will set up two vaccination centres in Carmarthen and Ceredigion.

Local Liberal Democrats have written to Ros Jervis, director of public health for Hywel Dda University Health Board, asking for further details as to how the vaccine will be rolled out across all three local counties and asking if there will be centres in Pembrokeshire.

"We are delighted that the regulatory authority has authorised use of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid vaccine," said Alistair Cameron, Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd candidate for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

"The health board is rightly giving the first available vaccines to priority groups, including frontline health and social care staff. However, we need to know how and when the vaccine will be given to those who are clinically vulnerable across all three counties, including Pembrokeshire."

Tina Roberts, Welsh Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Preseli Pembrokeshire added:

"We would like to know whether there are plans to establish more vaccination centres, including in Pembrokeshire. Some vulnerable residents are anxious about when the vaccine will be available for them.

"In particular, some Pembrokeshire residents are concerned about the possibility of having to travel a long distance to Carmarthenshire or Ceredigion to get the vaccine. Many will not be able to make such a journey"

Both Alistair and Tina have thanked the health board staff for all of their hard work and dedication during this extremely difficult time in trying to keep us all safe.