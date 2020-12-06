A PEMBROKESHIRE out of hours mental health scheme has been praised in the Senedd and held up as a possible way forward for the rest of Wales.

The Pembrokeshire Twilight Sanctuary out-of-hours mental health service for adults is being piloted for three months until the end of February.

The new service is a partnership between Mind Pembrokeshire, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Dyfed Powys Police and Pembrokeshire County Council.

The service will support adults experiencing mental distress and those at risk of deteriorating mental health at a time when other support-based services are closed. This preventative service will provide early access to help, which will lessen dependence on core mental health services.

This pilot is provided by Mind Pembrokeshire at 2 Perrots Road, Haverfordwest, and is open Friday to Sunday from 6pm to 2am.

It follows the success of the Twilight Sanctuary in Llanelli which opened a year ago at Llanelli Mind, which was the first of its kind in Wales.

Joyce Watson MS praised the Pembrokeshire 'safe refuge' for people experiencing mental distress. She called for similar services to be rolled out across Wales and has gained a ministerial commitment to a detailed review of crisis and liaison mental health services across Wales.

During questions to the minister for mental health in the Welsh Parliament this week Labour Senedd Member Joyce Watson said:

"I'm so pleased that the Twilight Sanctuary service is now up and running in Pembrokeshire. For the next few months, it will provide a safe refuge for adults experiencing mental distress in those crucial hours when other support services are closed.

"As a preventative service, it provides early access to help, and that goes a long way to reducing dependence on core mental health services, thereby easing the strain in the system at this very difficult time for people."

She asked the minister if she will monitoring this scheme to see whether the three-month pilot can be extended, replicated, and rolled out across the country.

"I think we've got to recognise that people don't just have mental health crises between nine and five, which is why we have to make sure that that 24-hour service is available," Eluned Morgan responded.

"What's been great is that the mental health crisis concordat group have really brought together a whole range of groups.

"Social and welfare issues are being addressed there, but of course, the police and local authorities are integral to making sure that we address this in the right way.

"The NHS delivery unit is undertaking a detailed review of crisis and liaison services and the sub-group will now be set up to make sure that we look at the conclusions of that concordat group and that we put those into practice over the next year."