Santa is visiting streets in the upper Fishguard area this evening Saturday, December 5, courtesy of Fishguard and District Round Table.
Santa and his Round Table helpers will be setting off from the top of Penwallis at 5:30pm and following a route that will call on the following streets: Parc y Cefn Bryn Llawellyn Heol Caradog Tylsfan Gwelfor Penwallis Heol Preseli Garn Ingli Morfa Las Carreg Onnen Feidr Gongol Heol Cleddau Wallis Street Hottipass Street Heol Glyndwr Dan y Bryn Garn Las Plas-y-Fron “While every attempt has been made to include as many streets in the area as possible on night one, unfortunately there are some that even Santa's Sleigh just can't fit down,” said a Round Table spokesman.
“Don't worry if your area isn't listed on this outing. Santa will be out on multiple nights to cover other areas so please keep an eye on our social media pages for news on when Santa will visit your area.”
Information on Santa’s visits to Fishguard and the surrounding areas is available on Fishguard and District Round Table’s Facebook page.