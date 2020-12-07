A CYCLIST suffered 'extensive injuries' in a collision with a car that turned directly into his path, a court has been told.
The rider was one of two heading east along the B4314 near Llanddowror when he was hit by a Honda Civic with a 59-year-old driver at the wheel.
Llanelli Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday, December 2, that the collision took place on September 19.
Paul Andrew Self of Kingston Road, Portsmouth was driving long the road in the general direction of Red Roses.
He turned right into the Old Mill Café, directly into the path of the oncoming cyclist, who was one of two riders.
The cyclist impacted with the nearside passenger window and side of the car.
The court heard that his 'extensive injuries' included a broken left wrist, a broken right collar bone, a laceration to his chin - which required 11 stitches - and severe bruising to his left leg.
The laceration has not yet healed, remains swollen and could leave a permanent scar.
He continues to receive hospital treatment for his injuries, including an upcoming MRI scan to try to identify issues he is having with his back.
The passenger in Self's vehicle was slightly injured, and there was damage to the car's passenger window and door, as well as damage to the bike.
Self admitted careless driving and was fined £600, with seven penalty points endorsed on his licence. He must also pay a surcharge and costs of £170.