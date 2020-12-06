THE effects of the coronavirus vaccine could not be felt for many months, a medical expert has said.
Dr Chris Williams, incident director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, has said that it is extremely important that everybody keeps observing the precautions, even after the vaccine has been rolled out.
"The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has now authorised the first Covid-19 vaccine as safe and effective on the basis of detailed independent expert review of evidence from large scale clinical trials," said Dr Williams.
He said that 40 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will shortly be available for delivery across the UK. Wales will get its allocation based on population.
"This is welcome news," he said. "However the effects of the vaccine may not be seen nationally for many months and it is extremely important that everyone continues to follow the advice on keeping Wales safe.
"Keep contacts with other people to a minimum, keep a two metre distance from others, wash hands regularly, wear a face covering where required, and self-isolating when asked to do so."