THE finalists for the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards 2020 will soon be revealed ahead of this year's ceremony at the end of the month.
Having considered a host of nominations across more than a dozen categories, the judging panel produced a list of contenders who will go up against each other on at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, December 30.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's event, which has BMI Werndale Hospital and Bluestone Wales as its co-headline sponsors, takes place via a special broadcast on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page, starting at 7pm.
Dr Hilary Jones hosts the ceremony, as he did in 2018, while there will be video messages of support from celebrities including rugby legend Shane Williams and Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page.
Since March, the health and social care sector has been pivotal in the fight to keep Covid-19 at bay, and all of this year's finalists know all too well just how testing a time it has been.
Keep checking the Western Telegraph to see if your favourites have ended up as finalists.