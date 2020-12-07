DECEMBER is a milestone month for inspirational sportswoman Marie Tilley.

Three years ago she found a lump in her breast. Two years ago she was coming to terms with the fact that she had breast cancer.

Last Christmas she was the other side of a double masectomy and chemotherapy.

And this December she has seen the conclusion of the fundraising drive she spearheaded to raise £10,000 for Withybush Hospital's Cancer Day Unit, in thanks for their support during her treatment.

"I've had my second yearly test, and all is well and I feel great," said Marie, from Narberth

"But I will never forget how I was cared for in the CDU. "The staff there are like guardian angels, they just make you feel welcome and at ease. "Eventually you feel like you're going into your second home."

Marie, 41, had always been a successful fundraiser, taking part in her Marie's Mission sporting challenges.

These were focused on the Type 1 diabetes charity, JRDF, as her son Marley, now 10, has the condition.

She enlisted friends from her running and fitness group, Marie's Marvels for the CDU fundraising, persuading them to bare (virtually) all for their All for Tits & Giggles charity calendar.

They also held a quiz night, a fundraiser in Narberth CP School and an evening with medium Karen Wilson, with the highlight of the year being the breast cancer awareness Ladies Night at Plas Hyfryd in Narberth.

"That was such an exhilarating evening," recalled Marie. "It touched many hearts, and there were lots of tears, as well as laughter."

Marie is now hoping that with the money remaining in the Marie's Mission pot and the help of her Marvels that she can continue her fundraising for JRDF as well as a future project for cancer patient rehabilitation.