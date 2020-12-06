No need to pout this Christmas as Santa Claus is coming to town later this month.

From December 14 to December 17, Santa will be riding through the town every evening from 5pm.

Pembrokeshire County Councillor, Alison Tudor, one of the organisers of the event, said the group wanted to do something nice for the town after a year of Covid.

She said: “Other towns have cancelled their events. I was so pleased we were able to make this happen in Haverfordwest.

“I’m really excited. We have got to do something to lift people’s spirits.

“After this year, it made me even more determined to do it.”

Santa may even be accompanied by some friends as he rides through the town; with a reindeer, snowman, or an elf joining him on his way.

The organisers said they had debated whether the event could go ahead this year, but because the sleigh would be moving there would be no issues with social distancing or crowds.

While people would not be able to come out to meet Santa as in previous years, they would be able to see him from their windows and gardens.

This year’s effort to bring Santa to town has been a joint effort, with Cllr Alison Tudor teaming up with Pure West Radio, Millforge, Pembrokeshire College and Haverfordwest Town Council.

Santa sleigh has even had a makeover, thanks to some hardworking college students.

“They’ve done such an amazing job,” Alison said.

“They’ve lifted the back off, sandblasted it, and got it all up to health and safety standards.”

The sleigh will even be able to power lights to illuminate Santa on his way each day.

Mayor of Haverfordwest, councillor Alan Buckfield, said: “We are delighted to work with our partners on this event to bring festive joy to Haverfordwest this Christmas with our special thanks to the students of Pembrokeshire College for their contribution.”

Over the four days, Milforge will be on hand just in case anything goes wrong and to get Santa moving again.

To find out which date Santa will be coming to your street visit purewestradio.com and click on the Santa Run 2020. You can also track Santa each night so you can find out when he is on his way to you.