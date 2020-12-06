Santa is visiting Fishguard again tonight. His fairy-lit sleigh will be blasting out Christmas tunes and his elves delivering sweets. To lucky children

Any adults who would like to donate to the Round Table can do so via fishing nets in order to keep social distance.

Members of the public who are planning to see Santa are asked to adhere to coronavirus regulations.

Santa’s route starts at Lower Town at 5pm. He will then visit:

High Street

Parc Loktudi

Ropeyard Close

Pen Bank

Clive Road

Pen-y-Bryn

Brodog Terace

Heol Emrys

Pant y Celyn

Heol Trefin

Feidr Dylan

Heol Crwys

Bryn Elfed

Maes Waldo

Victoria Avenue

Sladeway

Penslade

West Street

Vergam Terrace

Windy Hall