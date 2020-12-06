Santa is visiting Fishguard again tonight. His fairy-lit sleigh will be blasting out Christmas tunes and his elves delivering sweets. To lucky children
Any adults who would like to donate to the Round Table can do so via fishing nets in order to keep social distance.
Members of the public who are planning to see Santa are asked to adhere to coronavirus regulations.
Santa’s route starts at Lower Town at 5pm. He will then visit:
High Street
Parc Loktudi
Ropeyard Close
Pen Bank
Clive Road
Pen-y-Bryn
Brodog Terace
Heol Emrys
Pant y Celyn
Heol Trefin
Feidr Dylan
Heol Crwys
Bryn Elfed
Maes Waldo
Victoria Avenue
Sladeway
Penslade
West Street
Vergam Terrace
Windy Hall