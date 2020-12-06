THE UK government is asking Pembrokeshire communities to put themselves forward as the site of a future fusion power plant.

Local communities in Wales are being asked to step forward with proposals to house a prototype fusion power plant in a move that could propel them on to the global stage in a world first.

On Wednesday, December 2, the government invited UK regions and communities, coordinated by local and regional authorities, to put forward proposals to become the home of STEP - the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production – the UK's ambitious programme to design and build a prototype fusion plant.

The government says that fusion offers a virtually limitless source of cleaner electricity by copying the processes that power the sun – the collision of hydrogen atoms to release large amounts of energy. Researchers around the globe are now developing fusion reactors that can turn this into a commercial technology to help satisfy the world’s ever-increasing demand for energy.

Communities will have until the end of March 2021 to submit their nominations and will need to demonstrate that their local area has just the right mix of social, commercial and technical conditions to host the new plant – such as adequate land conditions, grid connection and water supply.

The successful site will be home to the construction of the plant, targeted for completion by 2040, and will become a global hub for fusion energy and associated industries. This could create thousands of local highly skilled jobs during the construction and operation of the plant, as well as for the local supply chain, while attracting to establish a new science and technology hub for the UK.

This follows the Prime Minister's ten point plan for a green industrial revolution set out earlier this month which committed to doubling down on the UK's ambition to the be the first country in the world to commercialise fusion energy technology, with £222 million allocated to begin the STEP design work.

"We want the UK to be a trailblazer in developing fusion energy by capitalising on its incredible potential as a limitless clean energy source that could last for generations to come," said business and energy secretary, Alok Sharma.

"Communities across the country, including in Wales, have an incredible opportunity to secure their place in the history books as the home of STEP, helping the UK to be the first country in the world to commercialise fusion and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs to drive our green industrial revolution."

STEP will be delivered, through the UK Atomic Energy Authority, which carries out fusion energy research on behalf of the government.

In addition to its £222 million commitment to STEP, the government has also invested £184 million by 2025 in new fusion facilities, infrastructure and apprenticeships at the Culham Science Centre in Oxfordshire, providing further support to this important centre of fusion and innovation.