If you have kids, nieces or nephews, you will be well aware of what they want for Christmas by now.

But what about the stocking fillers? The little extras that help bring a smile to their face on Christmas morning.

Here we have compiled a list of small gift ideas for kids of all ages to help you ahead of the festive season.

1. Hair Slide Gift Set, £5, The Body Shop (thebodyshop.com)

(The Body Shop/PA)

An excellent gift for fierce little females. Slide them into mini up-dos or part the hair on the side and grip one in to make a statement.

2. The Crafty Kit Company Needle Felt Bee Hive Craft Kit, £16, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

(John Lewis/PA)

Suitable for anyone aged 10 and upwards, this beginner-level needle felting kit is adorable, and the perfect happiness-boosting project, encouraging me time, mindfulness and creativity.

3. Woody 3 In 1 Wallet Of 18 Colours With Sharpener & Paint Brush, £22.61 (was £37.30), Stabilo (stabilo-uk.shptron.com)

(Stabilo/PA)

These genius grab-size colours are a colouring pencil, watercolour and wax crayon in one. They have intense colours, are easy to grip and – most importantly, wipe off easily.

4. Beat That! Board Game, £29.45, Storkz (www.storkz.com)

(Beat That/PA)

This brilliantly addictive game is perfect for all the family. Win points by betting on your ability to complete a series of crazy challenges using an assortment of random objects. Perfect Christmas fun!

5. Christmas Tree Letterbox Biscuit, £9, Biscuiteers (biscuiteers.com)

(Biscuiteers/PA)

Most kids love biscuits and this Christmas tree-shaped treat is both adorable and delicious. Handily, it will be delivered in a box that slides through your letterbox.

6. Vegan H-box, £12.95, Hotel Chocolat (hotelchocolat.com)

(Hotel Chocolat/PA)

Perfect for anyone with or without a dairy intolerance, this posh box of chocs will be adored by any mini foodies the world over.

7. Character Fluffy Sand, £7, Smiggle (smiggle.co.uk)

(Smiggle/PA)

Satisfyingly good for moulding into dinosaurs, cupcakes and ice-creams, this fluffy sand will keep little hands entertained for hours. Available in four different colours.

8. London Skittles, £16, Blue Almonds (bluealmonds.co.uk)

(Blue Almonds/PA)

Let your mini me aim the balls at the delightful wooden skittles, shaped like soldiers, beefeaters and even Big Ben. This is a beautiful-looking toy that will delight stylish parents, as well as their tots.

9. Dobble – L.O.L Surprise, £15, The Entertainer (thetoyshop.com)

(Dobble/PA)

Everyone loves a game of Dobble – the card game that evens out the playing field (and invariably kids are better at it than adults). The latest version will delight LOL fans, and keep everyone entertained during quiet moments this Christmas.

10. Huckleberry Dart Bell, £7.49 (was £14.99), Trouva (trouva.com)

(Trouva/PA)

A great way to encourage kids to play outside, even in winter, hook this bell up to a tree or post, and try and hit it with magnetised darts. You’ll hear a very satisfying ding every time you do.

11. Fantastic Women Card Game, £12.99, Baltic Shop (shop.balticmill.com), also available in store at John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

Teach girls and boys of all ages about the feminist icons who helped change the way we live today, through a card game. Set up a match on Christmas Day and suck up some girl-powered history at the same time.

12. Luna Lovegood Compact Mirror, £7.95, The Harry Potter Shop (harrypotterplatform934.com)

(The Harry Potter Shop/PA)

There’s a brand new range of Harry Potter-themed make-up and accessories, which is bound to delight all Hogwarts fans. This cute Luna Lovegood compact mirror makes a lovely little surprise.

13. Weekly Planner 2021 in Rose, £35, Ponderlily (ponderlily.com)

(Ponderlily/PA)

For the older kids with school work, hobbies and hangouts to juggle, Ponderlily’s range of planners will surely make them more organised and efficient than ever before.

14. Rubik’s Revolution, £20, Argos (argos.co.uk)

(Rubik’s/PA)

The Rubik’s Cube for the modern generation, this electronic version contains six different games and can be played with on your own or in a group.

15. Trapped Escape Room Game: The Art Heist, £9.99 (was £12.99), Smyths (smythstoys.com)

(Trapped/PA)

Another fun family game, suitable for up to six players, work as a team to try to solve the puzzles, pass the tests, steal the painting and flee the room, in this exciting escape room game. For ages 8 and upwards.