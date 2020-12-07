Aldi and Lidl have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday, December 6, 2020.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are helping you prepare for the cold weather with winter clothes at discount prices along with some bargain beauty products.

These include:

Ladies' Brown Lambskin Gloves will keep your hands cosy this winter and are available for £7.99.

This Visage silver facial cleansing brush is available for £12.99 and is already sold out online. 

This machine washable Avenue Ladies' Grey Cardigan is available for £12.99 with sizes ranging from 8-18.

Create gorgeous curls with effortless ease with this Remington Curle Create Curling Wand available for £14.99.

Find out more at aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain are very much focused on Christmas decorations and have Harry Potter merchandise on offer.

These include:

The Sisal Robin Planter with Cyclamen is available in Lidl for £5.99. A novelty Christmas Robin perfect for decorating outdoors.

Choose between a Harry Potter Heliball Flying Snitch or Potion Bottle Mood Lamp, both available for £12.99.

Make a £7 saving on a 500-piece Lego Large Harry Potter Play Set. Usually sold for £34.99 Lidl are selling it for £27.99.

Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.