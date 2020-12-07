PEMBROKESHIRE tenor Trystan Llŷr Griffiths is to join opera superstar Sir Bryn Terfel for a Christmas concert from Wales.

The event will be streamed worldwide by the New York Metropolitan Opera from Brecon Cathedral at 6pm on Saturday December 12.

Trystan, from Clunderwen and soprano Natalya Romaniw are two up-and-coming singers featured in the programme, which is part of the Met Stars Live in Concert series.

Trystan will be supported by Barbara Hannigan’s initiative Momentum, while Natalya will be performing alongside pianist Jeff Howard.

Also performing will be the Welsh traditional folk group, Calan.

The production will be directed remotely from New York by Gary Halvorson, who directed 55 episodes of Friends between 1997 and 2004.

During the concert, bass baritone Sir Bryn will be singing two songs by one of his favourite composers, Robat Arwyn.

One is the evocative Guardian Angel, which Sir Bryn recorded in 2011 to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance.

He will be dedicating his Brecon Cathedral performance of the song to the front line care home heroes who have risen magnificently to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also be an opportunity for Sir Bryn to perform with his wife, Hannah Stone, a former royal harpist to the Prince of Wales.

After the live pay-per-view performance costing $20, the concert will be available for on demand viewing for 14 days.

It was made possible by the backing of the Welsh Government in scouting the location of Brecon Cathedral and Wales Arts International in supporting the young artistes.

Sir Bryn was determined to ensure that a Welsh television production company was engaged for the broadcast and the project went to Cardiff-based Boom Cymru.

He said: “The support we have had from the Welsh Government and Wales Arts International has been incredible.

“The venue, I am sure, will be perfect because the combination of the stone and vaulted wooden ceiling have created a wonderful acoustic.

“I was particularly keen that the concert should have a distinctively Welsh flavour and to provide a platform for emerging incredible Welsh talent.

“I have been looking forward to this concert since the summer and the repertoire I will be performing will certainly remind me of all the people working on the front line during this pandemic.

“The concert has some beautiful Christmas music from all over the world. I do hope people will tune in to listen to some astounding Welsh performers.”

For more information go to https://www.metopera.org/