DRIVERS have again been warned of the danger along the main A478 Tenby road on the Pembrokeshire border near Cardigan following several accidents in the past few months.

Concerns have again been raised about the stretch of road from Ridgeway roundabout down towards the Pembrokeshire county boundary.

The latest accident took place on November 29, when police were called at around 8.45pm.

A blue Renault Scenic had left the road and crashed into a field. Fortunately, the occupants of the car were not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment.

Cllr Catrin Miles again voiced her concerns over how dangerous that particular stretch of road is at December’s meeting of Cardigan's town council.

“There has been another serious accident and that’s four in as many months and they always come off the road at the same point,” said Cllr Miles.

“It is just a miracle that no-one has lost their lives there. Pictures of the crashes are just horrific. The road is narrow and people end up going down a big drop into the field.”

She said the road was scheduled to have work done on it in 2021.

“I just hope we sort this out before there is another serious accident,” she said.