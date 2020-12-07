A COAST path walker, circumnavigating the entire British coast to raise money for Children in Need is currently passing through Pembrokeshire, where he says he has been impressed by bot the landscape and the people.

Chris Howard set off on his 11,000-mile round Britain coast path walk from north Norfolk this July and hopes to be home in July 2021.

He is wild camping and accepting offers of accommodation from kind strangers as well as foraging for food and taking donations along the way.

Chris hopes to raise £40,000 for children in Need and is already more than halfway to meeting his target.

"I have three amazing children of my own and I want to inspire them and others to always push their limits and help others," said Chris.

"During lockdown I've been lucky enough to spend every day with my three daughters, we have a happy, healthy, normal (ish) home.

"Lots of children in the UK don't have the same experience and I've thought about that a lot in the last few months

"I've chosen Children in Need because they support so many children and young people organisations reaching every corner of the UK."

He said his experience of Pembrokeshire had been beautiful and welcoming.

"I've had some really good help from people Pembrokeshire so far and it's just an amazing place," he said.

"It's incredible to think how vast the spaces are and how open they are, and the beaches are just amazing. The scenery is absolutely incredible."

"I have met some really nice people that have walked with me, especially a young lady called Anne-Marie who is a sustainable champion here in Pembrokeshire".

Chris said that even though he is missing his wife and children, and didn't know when he would next see them due to coronavirus restrictions, he was determined to finish his walk.

"I'm dedicated to this course and I'm trying to raise as much money as I can," he said. "I'm just going keep going until I get to my destination."

To keep up with Chris' progress, and offer any help or sponsorship, go www.thecoastwalker.com or find Chris the Coast Walker on social media.