A Cardiff man must pay £811 following a lockdown camping trip to Abereiddy Beach.
Owen Rhys Cornick of Pantbach Road, Rhiwbina, was charged with leaving his local area, without a reasonable excuse, and travelling with others from different households to stay overnight at the Pembrokeshire beach during the lockdown on June 6.
The 23-year-old did not appear in court. He was found guilty in his absence under the Single Justice Procedure.
He was fined £660 and must also pay a £66 victim surcharge and costs of £85.