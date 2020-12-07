A Scleddau man has been charged with breaching coronavirus restrictions during the spring lockdown.
Justin Sean Conlon of Cefn Coed, Dwrbach, was stopped by police on the A40 at the Scotchwell Roundabout, Haverfordwest, on April 26.
He was charged with being away from his place of residence without a reasonable excuse during the emergency period.
The court heard that Conlon had been 'going for a spin with his mates' before going to Morrisons, which was in the opposite direction, and that he did not have any other reasonable excuse for being at the location.
The 27-year-old did not appear before Llanelli Magistrates Court when his case was listed on December 2.
He entered a guilty plea in his absence under the Single Justice Procedure.
The case was adjourned for sentencing until January 13, 2021.