A Cardiff man who travelled to Porthgain in his camper van during the coronavirus lockdown must pay £881.
Michael Lloyd, of Catherine Drive Tongwynlais, was charged with leaving the place where he was living without reasonable excuse during the emergency period.
Police stopped the 35-year-old's campervan near Porthgain Harbour on May 28.
Lloyd did not attend Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 2. He was found guilty in his absence under the Single Justice Procedure.
He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs, a total of £881 to be paid by the end of this month.