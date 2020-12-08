A Swansea woman who stayed overnight at Abermawr beach during lockdown will have her case heard early next year.
The case of Susie Ware, of Heol Eithrim Clydach, was heard at Llanelli magistrates on Tuesday, December 2.
The 45-year-old was charged with leaving her Swansea home without reasonable excuse to stay overnight on Abermawr beach on June 2 of this year, contrary to coronavirus regulations.
Ware was not present in court but had entered a not guilty plea. Magistrates adjourned the case to January 7, 2021, for a case management hearing which Ware is expected to attend.