THE three counties in the Hywel Dda Health Board (UHB) area - Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion - have seen coronavirus cases increase by 955 in just one week, with nine further deaths due to Covid-19.

The latest figures that were released by Public Health Wales on Monday, December 7, saw 37 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Pembrokeshire from the previous day, a further 21 cases in Ceredigion, and 98 in Carmarthenshire, with the number of deaths in Hywel Dda at 125.

There has now been a total of 1,201 cases in Pembrokeshire reported throughout the pandemic, 715 in Ceredigion and 3,972 in Carmarthenshire.

In a week, Pembrokeshire has seen an additional 233 cases, Ceredigion 127, and Carmarthenshire 595.

Wales now has had a total of 91,013 cases and 2,711 people have died with suspected Covid-19.

The previous Monday, November 30, the UHB saw an increase in cases of 655 from the previous Monday, with 116 death in Hywel Dda to date, and 968 cases in Pembrokeshire reported throughout the pandemic, 588 in Ceredigion and 3,377 in Carmarthenshire.

In a week, Pembrokeshire had seen an additional 154 cases, Ceredigion 115, and Carmarthenshire 386, with an extra 12 deaths in the Hywel Dda area.

Monday, November 23, saw the total number of cases as 2,991 in Carmarthenshire; 473 in Ceredigion and 814 in Pembrokeshire, with 104 deaths in the Hywel Dda area.

The Monday previous to that, November 16, saw a Pembrokeshire total of 730; 392 in Ceredigion and 2,625 in Carmarthenshire.

Deaths up to that date in the Hywel Dda area numbered 93.

That was an increase in Hywel Dda University Health Board cases of 424 in a week, with 15 more deaths in the area than on the previous Monday, November 9, which saw Pembrokeshire’s total at 647; Ceredigion up to 336; and 2,340 in Carmarthenshire.

On November 9, the Hywel Dda UHB area had reported 78 deaths to date.