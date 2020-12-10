A WOMAN, who travelled more than 250 miles to go for a walk at Barafundle Bay during the first lockdown period is to be sentenced in the new year.
Llanelli magistrates, meeting on December 2, heard how Irina Brivol, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton had, on June 25, travelled to the Pembrokeshire beauty spot to go for a walk, contrary to regulations 8(1)(a) and 12(1)(b) & (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
Brivol, aged 23, was not present at the court on December 2; the court recorded a guilty plea under the Single Justice Procedure.
Brivol will be sentenced on January 13 of 2021.