A PEMBROKE man, who breached regulations during the first lockdown period by travelling to Milford Haven to collect belongings, is more than £800 out of pocket.
Llanelli magistrates, meeting on December 2, heard how Lee Dennis Herring, of Moat House Cottages, was at Milford Haven’s Mount Estate on May 31, contrary to regulations 8(1) and 12(1)(b) & (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
The court heard Herring, aged 27, had travelled to Milford with his partner to collect belongings from a property.
Herring was not present at the court on the day, and the case was proved under the Single Justice Procedure.
He was fined £660, with costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.