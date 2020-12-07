TENBY has been saddened at the news of the death in the early hours of this morning, Monday December 7, of one of its best-known personalities, Maureen Ward.

Four times mayor of the town, an animal rescue volunteer for many years and an ardent charity campaigner, Maureen passed away at her home following a short illness.

While living at The Glebe in Tenby, she founded the Tenby Animal Rescue Centre, re-homing and caring for all manner of creatures, from dogs and cats to pot-bellied pigs.

The sudden death of her only son, Caradoc James, 25 years ago saw her also become a raiser of funds and awareness for the charity CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

Maureen, who leaves her daughter Lis Cooper, together with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was 'a warm and kind character who faced many of life's challenges with determination and great humour', said the current mayor of Tenby, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall.

In a tribute, she said: "All of us at Tenby Town Council were extremely saddened to hear of Maureen Ward's passing and we extend our deepest sympathy to all her family.

"Mo was a lovely woman, mother, grandmother and friend. She was also a distinguished councillor and four times mayor. "She was always there for others, whether as a councillor, friend or neighbour. "The Augustus Place community won't seem the same without her and it won't feel the same not bumping into Mo in town, sat outside a cafe and chatting with friends and passers-by. "Mo was always straight and, if required, direct. She was a strong advocate for those that she represented and for the town that she loved.

"On a personal level, I was fortunate to spend some time with her in the last few weeks. It was amazing to see that, despite her ill health, she maintained her concern for others and her sense of humour.

"She will be greatly missed by so many."