AN APPEAL has gone out after heartless thieves stole lights wishing people approaching the villages of Kilgetty and Begelly a Merry Christmas.

The lights were put up last Wednesday, December 2, by members of the community council. The Merry Christmas panel had had just two nights to sparkle before they were taken between 6pm and 10pm on Friday, December 4.

The thieves also left the electrical connection that the community council had paid to install, open to the weather.

The community council funds the lights from its precept and from donations made by businesses and individuals in the village.

In the past two years it has spent £800 on lights for the roundabout and the surrounding trees and bushes. The Merry Christmas light stolen was worth at least £60.

"Some muppet has just pulled up on the 4th of December and decided what a good idea to take the Merry Christmas sign," said community councillor Gavin Thomas.

"I just think at this time of year, with Covid and everything else, the last thing we want is people stealing Christmas lights.

"We are a community council we've gone to quite a lot of effort putting up all the decorations in the area on and around the roundabout. To have somebody pull up and steal them, it's ridiculous.

"The money involved is our taxpayers' money that we've used to pay for these lights that's what offends me.

"I would say to the people who took them 'bring them back for god's sake'. If anyone was driving between 6PM and 10PM and saw anything, please get in touch."

The lights were taken from The Kilgetty/ Begelly side of the first roundabout going into the villages.

Anyone with any information on the missing lights can contact Dyfed-Powys police, quoting crime reference number DP 20201205- 262, on the non-emergency 101 number.