SPORTING clubs from across Wales have written an open letter to the First Minister Mark Drakeford, calling on him to allow fans back into sports grounds.

The letter is written on behalf of several clubs including Scarlets Rugby, Swansea and Cardiff City Football Clubs, Ice Hockey team Cardiff Devils and Ffos Las racecourse.

It starts by describing sport as a ‘fundamental’ part of life in Wales but says that its contribution to the Welsh economy, employment and well-being is now ‘at risk’.

The clubs have urged the Welsh Government to reconsider its approach to the socially distanced return of fans to sports grounds across Wales.

On Monday, November 30, an in-person and virtual meeting was held at Cardiff City Stadium to consider fans’ return to stadia.

It was attended by Welsh Government and representatives from WRU, FAW, the Welsh regions, Glamorgan cricket, horse racing and Welsh professional football clubs as well as SGSA, EFL and SAG.

Fans have already been allowed back into grounds in England and the clubs have called on the Welsh Government to follow the UK Government’s approach.

This would allow for test events to be run using the guidance with events taking place as soon as possible.

The Welsh Government’s guidance would see the maximum capacity of stadia reduced to under 10 per cent, something which they say, ‘in effect closes our businesses to the public indefinitely’.

All sporting organisations were said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ by the lack of prior consultation and said that the position adopted by Welsh Government officials during the meeting left them ‘full of concern’.

‘The situation is grave; the lack of a clear roadmap for the return of spectators in Wales poses the real risk of bankruptcy for our sports’, the letter continued.

The clubs add that they respect the need to return when it safe to do so but say that the Welsh Government’s guidance will be a ‘significant roadblock’ that does not offer a sustainable solution.

Toward the end of the letter, it states: “We want to work with Welsh Government to ensure the survival of our people, clubs, businesses and the future of sport in Wales.”