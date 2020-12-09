A 69-year-old man, who assaulted a woman in Pembroke Dock is more than £700 out of pocket.
Barry Arthur Lake, of Abinger Road, Ashton in Makerfield, St Helens, Wigan, had previously denied the assault of a woman in Pembroke Dock on April 12, through his solicitor at an earlier hearing at Haverfordwest magistrates.
At Llanelli magistrates, meeting on November 30, Lake entered a guilty plea.
Magistrates imposed 12-month conditional discharge and Lake was ordered to pay compensation of £100, together with costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £21.