THE transformation of a long empty site in Narberth has been given the green light by councillors.

Narberth’s former community school site has fallen into disrepair since it was vacated in 12 years ago with previous plans to redevelop it stalling.

At Tuesday’s (December 8) planning committee an application from local businessman Andrew Rees, on behalf of a local consortium appointed as the preferred develop for the site by the council in 2018, was unanimously approved.

The proposal is for the conversion and redevelopment for two retail units, one to be for food and drink, and a library, including minor demolition.

It includes eight three-bedroom houses and three one-bedroom apartments above the library and one of the retail units.

“Appropriate detailed design ensures an acceptable aesthetic is achieved when viewed from the existing car park, access road and Moorfield Road,” a planning report states.

Head of planning David Popplewell said that it was considered appropriate that a condition relating to affordable housing be imposed on any permission.

Mr Rees spoke to Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, December 8 about his, and business partner Charles Salmon’s love for Narberth, where they both grew up.

His proposal includes donating the library building back to the Friends of Narberth Library.

The location of the library was highlighted by an objector Dr Donnah Lewis, who said it was “squeezed into the most obscure, least attractive spot on the site” and would not be large enough for proper use.

A report to committee states that the town council had no objection but expressed disappointment at the amount of housing and community space.

Local member Vic Dennis said he “absolutely welcome this proposal.”

“It’s gone on and on for years and years, it’s a considerable eyesore sited on one of the gateways to the town,” he said.

A number of councillors welcomed the local business involvement with the plan with the applicants being seen to have the interests of the town at heart.

PICTURE: Artist impression of the redevelopment of Narberth Old School site from Acanthus Holden design and access statement.