A 23-year-old Kilgetty woman has been banned from driving for 12 months on a drink-drive charge.
Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday December 7 heard that Georgia Kent of Newton Fields admitted driving a Renault Clio in Tenby when above more than the prescribed limit of alcohol.
The court was told that she was found to have 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on November 22, the legal limit being 35.
Magistrates gave her credit for her guilty plea and she was also ordered to pay a total of £285 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.