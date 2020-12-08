There have been 59 new coronavirus cases reported in Hywel Dda health board’s area – 47 of which are in Carmarthenshire – Tuesday’s (December 8) figures state.

Public Health Wales figures show eight new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Pembrokeshire, four in Ceredigion and 47 in Carmarthenshire.

Two further deaths were recorded in Hywel Dda, with the total number of people who have died with coronavirus standing at 127.

There has now been a total of 1,209 cases in Pembrokeshire reported throughout the pandemic, 719 in Ceredigion and 4,019 in Carmarthenshire.

There were 780 new cases reported across Wales with Public Health Wales recording 31 new deaths.

Wales now has had a total of 91,013 cases and 2,725 people have died with suspected Covid-19.

There were 9,260 tests carried out across Wales on Monday, December 7.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Health boards in Wales have started administering vaccines to health care workers in centres across Wales today. Initial deployment will be at vaccination centres which are mainly hospital settings.

“Health and social care workers, care home residents and staff and the over-80s will be prioritised for the first round of vaccinations.

“Wales will have nearly 40,000 doses of the vaccine initially, enough for nearly 20,000 individuals. It is expected nearly 1,000 doses will be administered in each of the health board areas by the end of the weekend.

“This is welcome news, however the effects of the vaccine may not be seen nationally for many months and it is extremely important that everyone continues to follow the advice on keeping Wales safe; keep contacts with other people to a minimum, keep a 2 metre distance from others, wash hands regularly, wear a face covering where required, and self-isolating when asked to do so.

“It is now clear from the data that the Coronavirus cases are rising in most parts of Wales, reversing the downward trend we had observed as a result of the fire break.

“If we are to have meaningful and safe interactions within the permitted exclusive Christmas ‘bubble’, then everyone should now start to limit their interactions with others as much as possible in the lead up to the festive period.

“This means staying out of other people’s homes, limiting the times and the numbers of people that you meet, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene, working from home if you can, and self-isolating if you show symptoms of coronavirus or are asked to do so by contact tracers.

“Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.

“The festive period is important for people across Wales who want to be with loved ones during the holidays, particularly after a very difficult year, but we would remind everyone that we must each continue to take personal responsibility to limit the spread of the virus and protect our loved ones, particularly if they are vulnerable or extremely vulnerable. For many, this will mean that it isn’t possible to celebrate Christmas in the way you normally would.

“The rising rate of Coronavirus in parts of Rhondda Cynon Taff is causing significant concern and a mass testing exercise in the Lower Cynon Valley area started on Saturday and will run until 20 December.

“Public Health Wales is encouraging everyone who lives, studies or works in the area (Abercynon, Penrhiwceiber, Mountain Ash West, Mountain Ash East, and Aberaman South) to attend either the Cynon Valley Bowls Club or Abercynon Leisure Centre between 9am and 7pm for a free test.

“Anyone aged 11+ without any symptoms can have a test, but children under 18 will need parental consent. The more people who get tested, the more chances we have to reduce the spread of the virus.

“We understand that people will want to do their Christmas shopping at this time of year. We would suggest to try to visit shops during off-peak times, to always maintain social distancing and to wear a face covering if you can. Options such as ‘click and collect’ or online purchasing may also be something to consider.

“If you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the Coronavirus, such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus testeither by calling 119 or by clicking here.

“We recognise that many people may be finding life more challenging, resulting in difficulties with mental health. There are many agencies which provide help and support, including the C.A.L.L. helpline on 0800 132 737, which will refer callers to the most appropriate organisation according to their needs.

“If you are in severe mental distress or are having suicidal thoughts, please contact Samaritans Cymru free on 116 123. You can also find sources of advice and guidance on our website if you need some help or are worried about a loved one.

“NHS Wales is still here to help you if you need care, and it’s important you continue to attend appointments and seek help for urgent medical issues. You should phone beforehand and follow any guidance your local surgery, dentist, optometrist or health service has put in place to protect you and staff, including the need to keep 2m away from other patients.

“Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS COVID-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

“Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.”